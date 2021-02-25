Questions for Germany on EU's Russia strategy

Russia's policy in recent years has had several troubling dimensions.
Its foreign policy has been epitomised by the annexation of Crimea and the hybrid war it has waged against Ukraine.
Equally characteristic are Russia's incessant provocations in the Baltic Sea, its cyberattacks, and its attempts to influence elections and referenda in the West.
A permanent attribute of Russia's foreign policy is its endeavour to weaken the cohesion of the Transatlantic Community and to ...
John Bruton is the former prime minister of Ireland. Mikuláš Dzurinda is the former prime minister of Slovakia, and president of the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies. Andrius Kubilius MEP is the former prime minister of Lithuania.
