Ad
euobserver
Democracy protests in February. Europe's ASEAN friends should be reminded of their own commitments in their dealings with Myanmar (Photo: Ninjastrikers)

Myanmar: the EU needs to play the ASEAN card

EU & the World
Opinion
by Marco Bünte and David Camroux, Nuremburg/Paris,

Two weeks after the coup d'état in Myanmar the path to a return to a civilian government or any form of power-sharing remains unclear.

The junta is faced, as in 1988 and 2007, not only by conventional protests but also by an amorphous leaderless, social-media inspired movement.

But the extent of opposition is much more profound.

The military coup seems to have inflamed and united a diverse and ostensibly depoliticised society. There seems to be an across the board rejectio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Marco Bünte is professor at the Institute for Political Science, Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen- Nuremberg. He has written widely on Myanmar’s tutelary regime.David Camroux is honorary senior research fellow at Sciences Po (CERI), Paris, where he teaches both on contemporary Southeast Asia and on EU-Asia relations.They are co-editors of the Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs. Their present research is being conducted under an EU Horizon 2020 project, CRISEA, which examines contemporary regional integration in Southeast Asia.

Related articles

EU to impose targeted sanctions on Myanmar junta
Myanmar - a new litmus test for EU's support for democracy
An EU strategy for Indo-Pacific must be clear and credible
Democracy protests in February. Europe's ASEAN friends should be reminded of their own commitments in their dealings with Myanmar (Photo: Ninjastrikers)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Marco Bünte is professor at the Institute for Political Science, Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen- Nuremberg. He has written widely on Myanmar’s tutelary regime.David Camroux is honorary senior research fellow at Sciences Po (CERI), Paris, where he teaches both on contemporary Southeast Asia and on EU-Asia relations.They are co-editors of the Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs. Their present research is being conducted under an EU Horizon 2020 project, CRISEA, which examines contemporary regional integration in Southeast Asia.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections