Myanmar: the EU needs to play the ASEAN card

Two weeks after the coup d'état in Myanmar the path to a return to a civilian government or any form of power-sharing remains unclear.

The junta is faced, as in 1988 and 2007, not only by conventional protests but also by an amorphous leaderless, social-media inspired movement.

But the extent of opposition is much more profound.

The military coup seems to have inflamed and united a diverse and ostensibly depoliticised society. There seems to be an across the board rejectio...