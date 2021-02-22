Myanmar: the EU needs to play the ASEAN card

Two weeks after the coup d'état in Myanmar the path to a return to a civilian government or any form of power-sharing remains unclear.
The junta is faced, as in 1988 and 2007, not only by conventional protests but also by an amorphous leaderless, social-media inspired movement.
But the extent of opposition is much more profound.
The military coup seems to have inflamed and united a diverse and ostensibly depoliticised society. There seems to be an across the board rejectio...
Marco Bünte is professor at the Institute for Political Science, Friedrich Alexander University of Erlangen- Nuremberg. He has written widely on Myanmar’s tutelary regime.David Camroux is honorary senior research fellow at Sciences Po (CERI), Paris, where he teaches both on contemporary Southeast Asia and on EU-Asia relations.They are co-editors of the Journal of Current Southeast Asian Affairs. Their present research is being conducted under an EU Horizon 2020 project, CRISEA, which examines contemporary regional integration in Southeast Asia.
