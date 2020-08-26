Europe must back US on Iran sanctions

These are unsteady times. A global economic catastrophe persists while an overconfident China squeezes Hong Kong after rounding up its Uyghurs in concentration camps with impunity.

Protesters have marched on the streets of virtually every major western city. Belarus reels. Montenegro arrests clergy. Turkey threatens Greece. Moscow meddles.

All of it happens against the backdrop of a once-in-a-century pandemic and a contentious presidential election in the United States.

Y...