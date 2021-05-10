Ad
euobserver
Waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents remains controversial in the EU (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

Vaccine fairness plus Russia on table This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After Europe Day (9 May) eventually saw the delayed launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe, attention returns to vaccines - after US president Joe Biden put the EU in a tight spot when he backed waiving the Covid-19 vaccine patents.

EU leaders discussed the matter at their summit over the weekend in Porto, but many remain sceptical.

"We welcome the United States' ambition to catch up, particularly so after having ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

How 'firm' and 'strong' was EU rebuke to Russian envoy?
Commissioner floats plan for EU 'media freedom act' next year
EU and US join up against China on Taiwan
Waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents remains controversial in the EU (Photo: UNICEF Ethiopia)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections