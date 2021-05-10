Vaccine fairness plus Russia on table This WEEK

After Europe Day (9 May) eventually saw the delayed launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe, attention returns to vaccines - after US president Joe Biden put the EU in a tight spot when he backed waiving the Covid-19 vaccine patents.
EU leaders discussed the matter at their summit over the weekend in Porto, but many remain sceptical.
"We welcome the United States' ambition to catch up, particularly so after having ...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
