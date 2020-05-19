Ad
Malta's EU embassy overlooks the European Commission HQ in Brussels (Photo: google.be)

Belgium confirms probe into China-Malta spy threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Belgian intelligence has confirmed it had investigated potential Chinese espionage out of Malta's EU embassy in Brussels, as two MEPs demand answers.

"There were Chinese people who were involved in the renovation of the Dar Malta embassy in 2007 and it caught our attention," Belgium's homeland security service, the Veiligheid van de Staat (VSSE), told EUobserver on Monday (18 May).

The VSSE suspicions arose "without a foreign service having drawn our attention to this fact", it ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

