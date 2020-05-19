Belgium confirms probe into China-Malta spy threat

Belgian intelligence has confirmed it had investigated potential Chinese espionage out of Malta's EU embassy in Brussels, as two MEPs demand answers.

"There were Chinese people who were involved in the renovation of the Dar Malta embassy in 2007 and it caught our attention," Belgium's homeland security service, the Veiligheid van de Staat (VSSE), told EUobserver on Monday (18 May).

The VSSE suspicions arose "without a foreign service having drawn our attention to this fact", it ...