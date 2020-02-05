How Juncker laid groundwork for 'Future EU' conference

Even if this goes unnoticed in the capitals of EU member states', the talk of the town in Brussels these days is the Conference on the Future of Europe, an important element of the Ursula von der Leyen Commission agenda.
The European Parliament voted its position on 15 January on the imple...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Tomi Huhtanen is executive director of the Wilfried Martens Centre, the think tank of the European People's Party.
Tomi Huhtanen is executive director of the Wilfried Martens Centre, the think tank of the European People's Party.