Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal

An MEP spearheading EU trade talks with Vietnam says he does not have to declare his role in a group with ties to the ruling repressive communist state regime in Hanoi - despite European Parliament rules.
"I have no paid function there, this as I said before is a rather honorary function and it is not very active," Jan Zahradil, the Czech MEP and former Spitzenkandidat for the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.