Ad
euobserver
The EU is poised to sign a major free-trade deal with Vietnam - accounting for 19 percent of the country's exports - while NGOs warn the human rights provisions are almost meaningless (Photo: World Bank)

Exclusive

Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal

EU & the World
EU Political
Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An MEP spearheading EU trade talks with Vietnam says he does not have to declare his role in a group with ties to the ruling repressive communist state regime in Hanoi - despite European Parliament rules.

"I have no paid function there, this as I said before is a rather honorary function and it is not very active," Jan Zahradil, the Czech MEP and former Spitzenkandidat for the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

MEP friendship groups offer 'backdoor' for pariah regimes
EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights
Russia divides Europe's eurosceptic parties
Making EU trade deals work for citizens
The EU is poised to sign a major free-trade deal with Vietnam - accounting for 19 percent of the country's exports - while NGOs warn the human rights provisions are almost meaningless (Photo: World Bank)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalGreen EconomyExclusive

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections