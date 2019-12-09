Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal

An MEP spearheading EU trade talks with Vietnam says he does not have to declare his role in a group with ties to the ruling repressive communist state regime in Hanoi - despite European Parliament rules.

"I have no paid function there, this as I said before is a rather honorary function and it is not very active," Jan Zahradil, the Czech MEP and former Spitzenkandidat for the right-wing European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR...