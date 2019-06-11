Ad
euobserver
The Hungarian parliament in Budapest. Viktor Orban has been prime minister since 2010, and before that from 1998-2002 (Photo: Wikimedia)

Letter

Right of reply from the Hungarian government

Opinion
by Zoltan Kovacs, Budapest,

Dear Editor\n \nAccording to the opinion piece published by the EUobserver June 6, the Orban government is waging a concerted effort to capture the media.

"Media capture," claims Harlan Mandel, "is when governments and business interests collude to control and manipulate the flow of information."

The "spiritual home" of this phenomenon is, of course, Hungary, but it's spreading its "tentacles into new territories," Mandel warns....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
OpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Dr Zoltan Kovacs is state secretary for international communication in the cabinet office of the prime minister of Hungary.

Related articles

Orban-style 'media capture' is spreading across Europe
EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news
Bulgaria, Hungary, and Malta shamed on press unfreedom
Orban scores at home, searches for home in Europe
The Hungarian parliament in Budapest. Viktor Orban has been prime minister since 2010, and before that from 1998-2002 (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

OpinionLetter

Author Bio

Dr Zoltan Kovacs is state secretary for international communication in the cabinet office of the prime minister of Hungary.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections