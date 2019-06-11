Right of reply from the Hungarian government

Dear Editor\n \nAccording to the opinion piece published by the EUobserver June 6, the Orban government is waging a concerted effort to capture the media.
"Media capture," claims Harlan Mandel, "is when governments and business interests collude to control and manipulate the flow of information."
The "spiritual home" of this phenomenon is, of course, Hungary, but it's spreading its "tentacles into new territories," Mandel warns....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Dr Zoltan Kovacs is state secretary for international communication in the cabinet office of the prime minister of Hungary.
Dr Zoltan Kovacs is state secretary for international communication in the cabinet office of the prime minister of Hungary.