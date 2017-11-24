Africa and EU summit This WEEK

The EU is aiming to launch a new and more profound relationship with Africa as leaders gather in the Ivory Coast next week.
The two-day EU Africa summit kicks off on Wednesday (29 November) in Abidjan with a focus on youth and jobs.
Some 55 African leaders, along with 28 EU member states, are set to attend a summit described by one EU senior official as an effort to manage the continent's future demography.
With a population set to double by 2050, Africa is the only contine...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
