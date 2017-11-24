Africa and EU summit This WEEK

The EU is aiming to launch a new and more profound relationship with Africa as leaders gather in the Ivory Coast next week.

The two-day EU Africa summit kicks off on Wednesday (29 November) in Abidjan with a focus on youth and jobs.

Some 55 African leaders, along with 28 EU member states, are set to attend a summit described by one EU senior official as an effort to manage the continent's future demography.

With a population set to double by 2050, Africa is the only contine...