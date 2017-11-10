Military integration on EU agenda This WEEK

Military cooperation and rule of law in Poland and Malta will top the EU agenda next week, as Europe also hosts global talks on climate change.

About 20 out of the 28 EU states are expected to sign up to deeper military integration in the margins of a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday (13 November).

The scheme, called Permanent Structured Cooperation, which could see coalitions of the willing create joint rapid reaction forces or buy high-end military technology tog...