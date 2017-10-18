Ad
euobserver

How EU can ensure Caruana Galizia's legacy survives

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Carl Dolan, Brussels,

An image that will stick in the minds of all those who fight corruption is that of a burnt out car in a dry field belonging to Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Maltese journalist who was murdered on Monday in a despicable, barbaric attack.

Caruana Galizia was one of Malta's most outspoken journalists. She spent years exposing corruption on the Mediterranean island for the Malta Independent.

She led the Maltese-side of the Panama Pap...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Malta in shock after car bomb kills crusading journalist
MEPs say Panama Papers probe more difficult than Dieselgate
Malta PM battles for survival after Panama leak

Tags

Rule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections