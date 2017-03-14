EU and Germany in talks on future of Russian pipeline

The European Commission has said that energy laws should apply to offshore as well as onshore parts of Russia's new gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 .
Maros Sefcovic, the EU energy commissioner, told a group of reporters in Brussels on Monday (13 March) that he was in talks with the German energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, on the issue.
“The commission’s approach is that once this offshore pipeline reaches exclusive zones and territorial waters of the European Union, it’s qui...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
