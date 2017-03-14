Ad
euobserver
Gerhard Schroeder, a former German chancellor who went to work for Gazprom, signs a Nord Stream II pipe (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

EU and Germany in talks on future of Russian pipeline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has said that energy laws should apply to offshore as well as onshore parts of Russia's new gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2 .

Maros Sefcovic, the EU energy commissioner, told a group of reporters in Brussels on Monday (13 March) that he was in talks with the German energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, on the issue.

“The commission’s approach is that once this offshore pipeline reaches exclusive zones and territorial waters of the European Union, it’s qui...

