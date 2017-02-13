Ad
Macron with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at a think-tank event in Switzerland last year (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Macron's party raises alarm on Russian hackers

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The party of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has raised the alarm on Russian interference after a gay smear campaign.

Richard Ferrand, the secretary general of Macron’s party, En Marche!, told French talkshow Les 4 Verites on Monday (13 February) that “There are hundreds, we are seeing thousands of attacks on our digital systems, our databases, our websites and these are coming from the area of the Russian border”.

“We want a strong Europe. That’s why we’re sufferi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

