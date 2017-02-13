Macron's party raises alarm on Russian hackers

The party of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has raised the alarm on Russian interference after a gay smear campaign.

Richard Ferrand, the secretary general of Macron’s party, En Marche!, told French talkshow Les 4 Verites on Monday (13 February) that “There are hundreds, we are seeing thousands of attacks on our digital systems, our databases, our websites and these are coming from the area of the Russian border”.

“We want a strong Europe. That’s why we’re sufferi...