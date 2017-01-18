UN struggles to monitor fate of readmitted Syrians in Turkey

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) is finding it difficult to monitor the fate of Syrians sent back from Greece despite formal guarantees under the EU migrant deal with Turkey.

In a letter dated 23 December and addressed to a Greek lawyer, the agency says it lacks the "unhindered and predictable access to pre-removal centres in Turkey and to the Duzici reception centre."

It also complained that Turkey does not "systematically" share the legal status and whereabouts of readmitted Syria...