euobserver
Abbas said ready to resume peace talks and live 'side by side' with Israel if it stops settlement expansion (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

Palestinian leader warns EU that violence could escalate

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has said violence could get worse unless Israel protects Muslim rights and resumes peace talks.

Speaking to media in the EU capital on Monday (26 October), he described the situation as "extremely serious and grave", adding "it may even deteriorate, and this is my fear".

The EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, invited him to Brussels as part of European and US efforts to stop the cycle of stabbings, car rammings, and shootings which began last...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Abbas said ready to resume peace talks and live 'side by side' with Israel if it stops settlement expansion (Photo: eeas.europa.eu)

