EU, UK 'deplore' violence at Srebrenica memorial

A bottle, shoe, and stone-throwing crowd forced the Serb PM to flee the Srebrenica memorial in Bosnia on Saturday (11 July).

Aleksandar Vucic was whisked away by security after being hit in the face by a stone, which broke his glasses.

He later told media in Belgrade the attack was planned by extremists.

“I'm sorry that people didn’t acknowledge my sincere intentions to build friendship between Serbs and Bosniaks,” he said.

Serb foreign minister Ivica Dacic describe...