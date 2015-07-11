Ad
Muslim woman at previous Srebrenica memorial (Photo: MyBukit)

EU, UK 'deplore' violence at Srebrenica memorial

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A bottle, shoe, and stone-throwing crowd forced the Serb PM to flee the Srebrenica memorial in Bosnia on Saturday (11 July).

Aleksandar Vucic was whisked away by security after being hit in the face by a stone, which broke his glasses.

He later told media in Belgrade the attack was planned by extremists.

“I'm sorry that people didn’t acknowledge my sincere intentions to build friendship between Serbs and Bosniaks,” he said.

Serb foreign minister Ivica Dacic describe...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

