No euro crisis after Italian vote, says EU

EU officials are trying to defuse concerns that the Italian prime minister's resignation after a failed referendum will spur a new eurozone crisis.
"I think there is no reason to speak of a euro crisis," German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday (5 December) before a meeting of eurozone ministers in Brussels, adding that financial markets should stay "relaxed".
Schaeuble and other eurozone leaders insisted that Italian voters rejected only constitutional reform on ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here