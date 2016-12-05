Ad
euobserver
Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan (c) is expected to become prime minister. (Photo: Council of the EU)

No euro crisis after Italian vote, says EU

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU officials are trying to defuse concerns that the Italian prime minister's resignation after a failed referendum will spur a new eurozone crisis.

"I think there is no reason to speak of a euro crisis," German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday (5 December) before a meeting of eurozone ministers in Brussels, adding that financial markets should stay "relaxed".

Schaeuble and other eurozone leaders insisted that Italian voters rejected only constitutional reform on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Countdown to Italy's future
Italy referendum spooks eurozone
Italian finance minister Pier Carlo Padoan (c) is expected to become prime minister. (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections