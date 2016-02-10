Ad
euobserver
Cameron (l) to get "legal guarantee that the matters of concern to the United Kingdom ... have been addressed" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

UK offered legally binding EU commitments

EU Political
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU leaders will next week agree to grant Britain a "legally binding" set of measures to accommodate British demands for EU reforms ahead of an EU membership referendum later this year.

According to draft conclusions of next week's EU summit, seen by EUobserver, the leaders will adopt a package of six documents on EU migration, economic governance, competitiveness, and implementation of EU laws.

"The set of arrangements, which are fully compatible with the Treaties … constitute an...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Hungary, Poland say 'more talks' needed on UK deal
Cameron (l) to get "legal guarantee that the matters of concern to the United Kingdom ... have been addressed" (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections