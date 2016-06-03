Ad
Greek court halts Syrian deportations to 'unsafe' Turkey

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A Greek appeals committee this week ruled Turkey is not safe enough to return Syrian refugees, casting further doubt on the EU's migrant swap deal with Ankara.

Nine Syrian refugees facing deportation will now remain in Greece following a decision earlier this week by an administrative appeals committee in Lesbos, a Greek island.

German-based NGO Pro Asyl, which defended the nine people,

