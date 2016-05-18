Spain and Portugal likely to face fines over deficit

The European Commission is to grant Italy budget flexibility but is expected to launch procedures to fine Spain and Portugal for their excessive deficits, when it publishes its specific country recommendations on Wednesday (18 May).
"Europe has recognised a further element of flexibility," Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday.
He said letters were being exchanged between the commission and his government to set the budget margins the commission will allow for Italy ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here