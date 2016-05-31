MEPs fast-track EU border guard plan

EU institutions are fast-tracking plans to establish a European border and coast guard (EBCG) agency.

Members of the European Parliament’s committee on civil liberties, justice and home affairs (Libe) on Monday (30 May) endorsed a report on the proposal.

They also gave Artis Pabriks, a centre-right Latvian lawmaker, the mandate to start negotiations with EU member states without the need for passing through a plenary vote for approval.

The guard is bound to be operational...