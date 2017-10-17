Ad
British PM Theresa May and EU Council chief Donald Tusk. May is not expected to bring new proposals to the European Council (Photo: Consilium)

EU rejects UK claim it's slowing Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU hit back at British suggestions that the bloc is slowing down Brexit talks, saying it is ready to unlock trade talks at soon as the UK delivers on the divorce issues.

"I am ready to accelerate the rhythm of the talks but it takes two to accelerate," the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters Tuesday in Luxembourg.

"We are ready to speed up negotiations, we don't have any intention of holding up any process," he added later.

His British counterpart, Davi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

