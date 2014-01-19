Independent Scotland could be €4.5bn worse off in EU

An independent Scotland would be up to £3.8 billion (€4.5 billion) poorer each year, the UK government warned on Friday (17 January).
Unveiling a 'Scotland Analysis' paper looking at the consequences independence would have on Scotland's international status, UK foreign secretary William Hague said in a speech in Glasgow that Scottish government confidence about its continued EU membership is "based on very shaky ground."
"On the terms of the White Paper alone, they are offering...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
