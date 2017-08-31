Ad
euobserver
"How can we build trust and start discussing a future relationship?", said Michel Barnier. (Photo: European Commission)

EU and UK voice mistrust in Brexit talks

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU and UK's top negotiators showed the extent of their mutual mistrust on Thursday (31 August), overshadowing the progress made on some issues in this week's Brexit talks.

"We are quite far from being able to say that sufficient progress has taken place," EU negotiator Michel Barnier said in a joint press conference with UK Brexit secretary David Davis.

EU leaders will decide at a summit in October if there was enough progress on three issues - citizens' rights, the Irish bord...

