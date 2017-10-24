Ad
The arrival of the world's youngest head of government in Austria, Sebastian Kurz, will shake up the Visegrad Group of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia (Photo: Council of the EU)

Austria and Czech elections will change Visegrad dynamics

by Wojciech Przybylski, Warsaw,

The victory of the Czech oligarch Andrej Babis in Prague is likely to further undermine the Visegrad alliance. The success of Sebastian Kurz in Vienna and a future coalition with the far-right, with their new ambition to lead in the region, will only speed up this process.

Anticipating that, Poland should present a constructive position in the debate on the future of the EU and start making intensive efforts to take its full place at the EU decision-makers' table.

The current Chr...

