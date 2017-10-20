Posted workers top EU agenda This Week

After 18 months of negotiations EU member states on Monday (23 October) might agree on a compromise position over the divisive issue of posted workers, when employment ministers meet in Luxembourg.
The reform of a 1996 directive, very much pushed by France, has some stumbling blocks where different groupings of countries diverge, such as on the duration of long-term posting, the date of application of the new rules and the transition...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.