Concerns remain as EU and India push for trade deal

Senior EU and Indian officials have called for a free trade deal to be completed by 2010, but India remains resolutely opposed to EU efforts to broaden the agreement.

Meeting in New Delhi on Friday (6 November) for the 10th summit between the two sides, Indian trade minister Anand Sharma made it clear that any deal should stick strictly to trade issues.

But the EU wants the sensitive topics of India's environmental performance, intellectual property rights and child labour to be ...