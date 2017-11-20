Ad
euobserver
FDP leader Lindner (c) pulls out of coalition talks with the conservatives and the greens (Photo: FDP/Matthias Hornung)

German coalition talks collapse

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) pulled out of coalition talks in Germany on Sunday (19 November), leading to an uncertain political future for the EU's largest member state.

The move is a blow to Angela Merkel, leader of the centre-right CDU and chancellor of Germany since 2005, who was expected to lead the coalition government for a fourth time.

But talks between CDU, its Bavarian sister party CSU, the Greens, and FDP, progressed slowly and

EU Political

EU Political
