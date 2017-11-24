Chinese the most bullish on EU investment, report finds

Chinese business circles are more optimistic about investment prospects in the EU than their US and European counterparts, a new study has shown.

Ninety percent of Chinese investors said they will increase their investment in Europe over the next five years, compared to 74 percent of US businessmen, 58 percent of French, 50 percent of British, and 30 percent of Germans.

The report also finds some 78 percent of Chinese investors thinking that Europe has become "more attractive" ove...