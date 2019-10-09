EU migrant boat plan fails to get extra support

A draft plan agreed some two weeks ago to distribute rescued migrants at sea failed to muster much support among EU states at a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday (8 October).

France, Germany, Italy, and Malta had, in late September, put forward a fast-track plan to disembark and relocate people fleeing Libya by boat within four weeks after being rescued at sea.

The four states had hoped at least a dozen would sign up, but on Tuesday only Ireland, Luxembourg, a...