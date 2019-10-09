Ad
Over a 1,000 people have died so far this year in their attempt to cross the Mediterranean sea. (Photo: Flickr)

EU migrant boat plan fails to get extra support

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A draft plan agreed some two weeks ago to distribute rescued migrants at sea failed to muster much support among EU states at a meeting of interior ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday (8 October).

France, Germany, Italy, and Malta had, in late September, put forward a fast-track plan to disembark and relocate people fleeing Libya by boat within four weeks after being rescued at sea.

The four states had hoped at least a dozen would sign up, but on Tuesday only Ireland, Luxembourg, a...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

