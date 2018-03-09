'Selmayrgate' moves to the EU Parliament This WEEK

'Selmayrgate' - the swift and controversial appointment of the new secretary general of the European Commission - will be a key topic next Monday (12 March), as the row moves from the EU bubble in the Berlaymont building to the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, who is in charge of the EU executive's human resources, is expected to brief MEPs on the procedure, which has seen EU commissioners rubber-st...