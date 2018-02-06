German car industry can't be trusted, says EU commissioner

The European Commission was "shocked" at the revelation that German carmakers had financed diesel exhaust experiments on animals and humans, EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said on Monday evening (5 February).
"The commission condemns it in the strongest possible ways," she told MEPs in Strasbourg.
"One has to question the ethical behaviour of the German car industry," Bienkowska added.
Last month, it was revealed in a new documentary series, Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here