UK wants EU trade deal before resolving Irish border

The UK wants an EU trade agreement before resolving a border issue with Ireland.
Liam Fox, the UK's international trade secretary, told Sky News on Sunday (26 November) that the border debate will have to wait "until we get an idea of the end state".
The comments follow a 10-day EU deadline for Britain to make "sufficient progress" on Brexit negotiations, including Ireland, before trade talks can begin.
"We don't want...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
