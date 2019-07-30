Ad
The EU has high hopes for artificial intelligence: 'AI will be the main driver of economic and productivity growth and will contribute to the sustainability and viability of the industrial base in Europe' (Photo: Mike MacKenzie)

Eight EU states miss artificial intelligence deadline

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

At least eight EU member states expect they need more time than originally envisioned to put in place a national strategy on artificial intelligence (AI), EUobserver has learned from diplomatic sources.

The original goal was to have these plans by mid-2019.

Now Croatia, Cyprus, Hungary, Slovenia, and Spain expect their final strategies will only be published by the end of 2019.

The Netherlands expected its strategy in September or October, Austria referred to "autumn", wh...

