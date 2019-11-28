EU fears new Russia gas crisis, amid court disputes

Russia must pay Ukraine $2.6bn [€2.4bn] in a long-running gas dispute, a Swedish court has said, in a ruling that could lead to a repeat of the 2009 winter gas crisis in the EU.

The Svea County Court of Appeal in Sweden issued its verdict on Wednesday (27 November), after Russian gas supplier Gazprom had challenged an earlier pro-Ukraine ruling in 2017 by an arbitration tribunal in the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

The two verdicts were part of a series of ongoing legal dispute...