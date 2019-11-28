Ad
Gazprom facility in Russia: Moscow turned off EU gas transit via Ukraine for 13 days in 2008/2009 crunch (Photo: gazprom.com)

EU fears new Russia gas crisis, amid court disputes

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia must pay Ukraine $2.6bn [€2.4bn] in a long-running gas dispute, a Swedish court has said, in a ruling that could lead to a repeat of the 2009 winter gas crisis in the EU.

The Svea County Court of Appeal in Sweden issued its verdict on Wednesday (27 November), after Russian gas supplier Gazprom had challenged an earlier pro-Ukraine ruling in 2017 by an arbitration tribunal in the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

The two verdicts were part of a series of ongoing legal dispute...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

