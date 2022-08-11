Ad
euobserver
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband in 2011 (Photo: MrZeroPage)

Only Western unity can stop Iran hostage-diplomacy

EU & the World
Opinion
by Barry Rosen, Vienna,

The Belgian parliament's recent decision to ratify its prisoner-exchange treaty with Iran is a grave mistake, and one which exemplifies the many downfalls of dealing with Iran's human-rights abuses on a case-by-case basis.\n \nAs many as two dozen dual-national citizens, including five Americans and 15 Europeans, remain in captivity in Iranian prisons, in total violation of international law.

These individuals have suffered unspeakably at the hands of the Iranian regime, often being su...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Barry Rosen is a Senior Advisor to United Against Nuclear Iran, a founding member of Hostage Aid Worldwide, and a survivor of the Iran Hostage Crisis (1979-1981).

Related articles

EU holds nuclear talks in shadow of Iran hanging
Yemen foreign minister to EU: to stop the war, talk to Iran
EU hopeful of Iran nuclear deal
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband in 2011 (Photo: MrZeroPage)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Barry Rosen is a Senior Advisor to United Against Nuclear Iran, a founding member of Hostage Aid Worldwide, and a survivor of the Iran Hostage Crisis (1979-1981).

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections