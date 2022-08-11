Only Western unity can stop Iran hostage-diplomacy

The Belgian parliament's recent decision to ratify its prisoner-exchange treaty with Iran is a grave mistake, and one which exemplifies the many downfalls of dealing with Iran's human-rights abuses on a case-by-case basis.\n \nAs many as two dozen dual-national citizens, including five Americans and 15 Europeans, remain in captivity in Iranian prisons, in total violation of international law.
These individuals have suffered unspeakably at the hands of the Iranian regime, often being su...
Barry Rosen is a Senior Advisor to United Against Nuclear Iran, a founding member of Hostage Aid Worldwide, and a survivor of the Iran Hostage Crisis (1979-1981).
