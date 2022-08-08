Ad
Fascist-era monument in Rome (Photo: Javier Enjuto)

Italy poised to elect far-right rulers

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Italy has lurched closer to electing a far-right government in September after a centre-left coalition broke down on Sunday (7 August).

The centrist Azione party led by Carlo Calenda quit the left-wing alliance with the Democratic Party (PD) on grounds the PD had also linked up with more radical left-wing parties — Sinistra Italiana and Europa Verde.

The two radical parties regularly voted no confidence against outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi and also voted against letting ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

