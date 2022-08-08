Italy poised to elect far-right rulers

Italy has lurched closer to electing a far-right government in September after a centre-left coalition broke down on Sunday (7 August).

The centrist Azione party led by Carlo Calenda quit the left-wing alliance with the Democratic Party (PD) on grounds the PD had also linked up with more radical left-wing parties — Sinistra Italiana and Europa Verde.

The two radical parties regularly voted no confidence against outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi and also voted against letting ...