Ad
euobserver
Nato leaders meeting in Madrid in June (Photo: Nato)

France and Italy ratify Nato expansion

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Lawmakers in France, Italy, and the US have voted to let Finland and Sweden join Nato.

Some 209 French MPs backed the motion in the National Assembly on Wednesday (3 August) while 46 voted against. The French senate approved the move in July.

The Italian Senate, also on Wednesday, voted by 202 to 13 to go ahead, one day after the lower house approved the step by an equally impressive majority.

And the US Senate voted by 95 against one to admit the two Nordic countries int...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato
Finland and Sweden to join Nato, as Erdoğan drops veto
Turkey sends mixed signals on Sweden's entry into Nato
Russia warns against Finland and Sweden Nato bid
Nato leaders meeting in Madrid in June (Photo: Nato)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections