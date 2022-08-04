France and Italy ratify Nato expansion

Lawmakers in France, Italy, and the US have voted to let Finland and Sweden join Nato.

Some 209 French MPs backed the motion in the National Assembly on Wednesday (3 August) while 46 voted against. The French senate approved the move in July.

The Italian Senate, also on Wednesday, voted by 202 to 13 to go ahead, one day after the lower house approved the step by an equally impressive majority.

And the US Senate voted by 95 against one to admit the two Nordic countries int...