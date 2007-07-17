EU paves way for GM potato

The European Commission is set to approve the cultivation of a genetically modified variety of potato, following a stalemate among EU member states. Brussels argues the product is safe despite some NGOs claiming the opposite.

EU farm ministers failed on Monday (14 July) to agree on the large-scale cultivation of GM potato Amflora, developed by German chemicals giant BASF.

Germany, UK and Sweden reportedly supported the authorisation while Austria, Ireland and Italy led the camp of...