Ad
euobserver
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February triggered widespread concern about nuclear global security (Photo: iaea.org)

UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation' by mistake

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The world is one miscalculation away from "nuclear annihilation" and faces risks not seen since the Cold War, UN chief António Guterres said on Monday (1 August), citing threats in Ukraine, the Korean peninsula and the Middle East.

"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict," Guterres said during the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference in New York.

"Eliminating nucle...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Nuclear watchdog slams lack of access to Europe's largest plant
EU takes nuclear protection measures, amid safety worries
Nuclear and chemical are 'top EU health threats'
Putin and the threat of a tactical nuclear attack
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February triggered widespread concern about nuclear global security (Photo: iaea.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections