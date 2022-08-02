UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation' by mistake

The world is one miscalculation away from "nuclear annihilation" and faces risks not seen since the Cold War, UN chief António Guterres said on Monday (1 August), citing threats in Ukraine, the Korean peninsula and the Middle East.
"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict," Guterres said during the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference in New York.
"Eliminating nucle...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
