In Romania, some 25 percent of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, two months behind deadline, while Bulgaria fares even worse, with just 17 percent of its population vaccinated (Photo: imf.org)

Romania selling on its jabs, despite low vaccination rates

by Cristian Gherasim, Bucharest,

Europe's least-vaccinated countries are in no short supply of Covid-19 jabs - and yet Romania and Bulgaria are both looking for opportunities to sell their excess vaccines which they are not able to administer to their own population.

This is happening at a time when the rest of Europe fears both higher vaccines prices and the surge of the more-contagious Delta variant of the virus.\nTo avoid unused stocks of vaccines from hitting expiration date, Romania recently secured a deal with I...

Cristian Gherasim

Cristian Gherasim

