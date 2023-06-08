Study: 90% of Spanish inflation 'driven by corporate profits'

Spanish company profits are driving inflation. That is the conclusion reached by the Spanish Economic and Social Council (CES) in the annual report on the socioeconomic and labour situation in the country published on Wednesday (7 June).
Its findings show that the increase in gross profits drove 90.7 percent of domestic inflation in 2022. Wages contributed only 10.9 per...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
