Why creating a new legal class of 'climate refugees' is a bad idea

It is imperative that the international community focus on tempering the negative consequences of climate change and developing adaption measures, so that people in the affected areas do not find themselves displaced from their homes and may build their livelihoods.
Calls for developed countries to prepare for the arrival of 'climate refugees' and to expand the UN Refugee Convention accordingly are uninformed and, worse, counter-productive.
As the Intergovernmental Panel on Clim...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Vit Novotny is the senior research officer for migration at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think-tank of the European People's Party.
Vit Novotny is the senior research officer for migration at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think-tank of the European People's Party.