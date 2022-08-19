European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike

The annual inflation rate in the 27-country European Union was 9.8 percent in July, figures released by the EU's statistics agency showed on Thursday (18 August), while inflation in the 19 member states using the euro hit 8.9 percent.
It is the highest inflation rate reported since 1997, when Eurostat started recording statistics.
Countries most affected by high inflation are ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
