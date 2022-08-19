Ad
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted energy and food markets, causing prices to spike (Photo: Emilio Morenatti)

European inflation hits 25-year high, driven by energy spike

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The annual inflation rate in the 27-country European Union was 9.8 percent in July, figures released by the EU's statistics agency showed on Thursday (18 August), while inflation in the 19 member states using the euro hit 8.9 percent.

It is the highest inflation rate reported since 1997, when Eurostat started recording statistics.

Countries most affected by high inflation are ...

Green EconomyUkraine

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

