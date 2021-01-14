Ad
euobserver
Europe could thus be the first continent in the world to overcome the corona pandemic (Photo: European Parliament)

Together Europe can beat pandemics, Alzheimer's, cancer

Digital
Health & Society
Opinion
by Manfred Weber, Brussels,

In the past 12 months, the Corona pandemic has called into question many things that were previously taken for granted.

Health is elementary.

The terrible images from Bergamo in the spring showed how helpless we are on our own. However, together we can stop Corona.

That is why 2020 was also the year that saw millions of European heroes who selflessly and naturally helped others. The core political project of this community spirit is the

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Manfred Weber is a German MEP and leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament.

Related articles

EU agency authorises Moderna vaccine amid blame-game
EU vaccine-sharing could have 'strategic' value
Vaccines in focus in the EU This WEEK
Commission silent as Germany buys own vaccines
Europe could thus be the first continent in the world to overcome the corona pandemic (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

DigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Manfred Weber is a German MEP and leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections