Together Europe can beat pandemics, Alzheimer's, cancer

In the past 12 months, the Corona pandemic has called into question many things that were previously taken for granted.
Health is elementary.
The terrible images from Bergamo in the spring showed how helpless we are on our own. However, together we can stop Corona.
That is why 2020 was also the year that saw millions of European heroes who selflessly and naturally helped others. The core political project of this community spirit is the Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Manfred Weber is a German MEP and leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament.
Manfred Weber is a German MEP and leader of the European People's Party in the European Parliament.