Ad
euobserver
Russia is said to have some 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons (Photo: jenspie3)

EU will 'react as appropriate' to Russian nukes in Belarus

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU has condemned plans by Belarus to host Russian nukes, following an agreement signed between Minsk and Moscow.

"This is not a step towards deescalation, this is not a step towards decreasing the tension," Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy branch, told reporters on Thursday (25 May).

Stano said the move only further increases tensions and points to the Belarus collaboration with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The European Union will of course be foll...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Nato's options if Putin strikes Polish airfield on front line
Putin nuclear threat is desperation, says EU commission
Putin and the threat of a tactical nuclear attack
Russia is said to have some 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons (Photo: jenspie3)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections