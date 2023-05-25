EU will 'react as appropriate' to Russian nukes in Belarus

The EU has condemned plans by Belarus to host Russian nukes, following an agreement signed between Minsk and Moscow.

"This is not a step towards deescalation, this is not a step towards decreasing the tension," Peter Stano, spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy branch, told reporters on Thursday (25 May).

Stano said the move only further increases tensions and points to the Belarus collaboration with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The European Union will of course be foll...