euobserver
EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas and health commissioner Stella Kyriakides announcing the proposals on Wednesday - but will there be enough time to legislate before the 2024 elections? (Photo: European Commission)

EU aiming to make medicines cheaper, more available

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission has unveiled long-awaited proposals to cut the price of medicines and get companies to launch new drugs in all 27 EU countries.

Wednesday's (26 April) overhaul of pharmaceutical industry rules, the first in 20 years, comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EU executive wants to end massive divergences in access and price between member states and improve access to new treatments.

"It is no secret, that big member states had better chances t...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

