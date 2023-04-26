EU aiming to make medicines cheaper, more available

The European Commission has unveiled long-awaited proposals to cut the price of medicines and get companies to launch new drugs in all 27 EU countries.

Wednesday's (26 April) overhaul of pharmaceutical industry rules, the first in 20 years, comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The EU executive wants to end massive divergences in access and price between member states and improve access to new treatments.

"It is no secret, that big member states had better chances t...