Spain accused of Melilla migrant death cover up

Spanish authorities are being accused of a cover up over the deaths of dozens of refugees at its Melilla enclave with Morocco.
Some 23 young men were confirmed dead and another 77 remain missing after around 1,500 tried to enter the enclave from the Moroccan side on 24 June. Experts from the UN human rights body say at least 37 were killed.
Spain claims the deaths took place on the Moroccan side, a view sharply contested by hu...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
