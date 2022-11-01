Ad
euobserver
Danish Navy combat support ship HDMS Esbern Snare (Photo: Wikipedia)

Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

EU & the World
Nordics
by Alexander McMaster, Dublin,

On 24 November 2021, the Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare responded to intelligence of a piracy threat south of Nigeria. The ship's Seahawk helicopter was dispatched, and its crew spotted a fast motorboat carrying weapons, ladders, and nine men.

Nigerian authorities were notified but reportedly failed to respond.

By nightfall, the Danish ship was close enough to send special forces of the Frogman Corps in two rigid inflatable boats. Warning shots were fired near the suspected pir...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Alexander McMaster is a writer, ecologist and professional diver. His work focuses on the intersection of humankind with marine environments. He is based in Ireland and the Mediterranean.

Related articles

Commission seeks legal clarification on controversial anti-piracy treaty
EU anti-piracy mission risks ejection from Somalia
How EU Green Deal fosters overfishing in West Africa
Danish Navy combat support ship HDMS Esbern Snare (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordics

Author Bio

Alexander McMaster is a writer, ecologist and professional diver. His work focuses on the intersection of humankind with marine environments. He is based in Ireland and the Mediterranean.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections