Denmark's flawed mission to the Gulf of Guinea

On 24 November 2021, the Danish frigate HDMS Esbern Snare responded to intelligence of a piracy threat south of Nigeria. The ship's Seahawk helicopter was dispatched, and its crew spotted a fast motorboat carrying weapons, ladders, and nine men.
Nigerian authorities were notified but reportedly failed to respond.
By nightfall, the Danish ship was close enough to send special forces of the Frogman Corps in two rigid inflatable boats. Warning shots were fired near the suspected pir...
Alexander McMaster is a writer, ecologist and professional diver. His work focuses on the intersection of humankind with marine environments. He is based in Ireland and the Mediterranean.
