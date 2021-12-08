WHO warns mandatory vaccination 'absolute last resort'

Compulsory vaccination should be "an absolute last resort" only considered when all other options have been exhausted, World Health Organization (WHO) Europe's regional director Hans Kluge said on Tuesday (7 December).
"The effectiveness of mandates is very context specific," Kluge said, arguing such a move should be carefully considered due to its potential impact on public confidence and trust.
"What is acceptable in one society and community may not be effective and acceptable ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
